PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug 5

Threat to dairy exports widens: A single dirty pipe is threatening hundreds of millions of dollars of trade, as a block on New Zealand dairy products widens over fears of contamination.

Travellers stranded by lack of wind: Calm Wellington weather is being blamed for 20 passengers being bumped off their Brisbane-bound plane.

Hard-to-quit NZX not worth it - GMI: Gareth Morgan Investments is one investment manager that considers the New Zealand sharemarket overvalued, and has no investments in it.

Telecom eager to see pricing clarity: Telecom chief executive Simon Moutter says he hopes the Government will give a clear steer this week on the price telecommunications firms will need to pay Chorus for its phone lines and copper broadband products.

Milk scare angers parents: Worried parents are flooding an infant formula company’s hotline, amid revelations almost 68,000 cans of formula could be tainted with a botulism-causing bacterium after the Fonterra contamination scare.

Port expansion plans come under scrutiny: The latest plans to expand Waitemata Harbour for port business are set to be decided by Auckland councillors next week - before the wider impacts on the city have been examined.

Foreigner ban fails to lift Labour: A political poll has failed to show the boost Labour was hoping for from its plan to prevent foreigners buying homes in New Zealand, although the policy does appear to have arrested the party’s fall.

Botulism scare: Fonterra braces for fallout: Fonterra’s unit price is likely to take a hit, as will the New Zealand dollar, this morning as markets come to terms with the latest food contamination scare to come from the co-operative dairy giant, market sources said.

Disciplinary body to hear its first cases: A body with the power to fine financial advisers or recommend they be deregistered will hear its first cases today, with alleged Ponzi-scheme operator David Ross scheduled to appear before the committee.

