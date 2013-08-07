PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - August 8

WELLINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST

Deadline for quake safety set at 20 years: Owners of hundreds of earthquake-prone Wellington buildings are being given 20 years to make them safe.

Tougher work safety laws revealed: Companies could be fined up to NZ$3 million and individuals locked up for putting employees at risk, under new health and safety laws.

Fonterra in breach of food-safety protocol: Fonterra breached its safety plan by failing to tell officials it had discovered a food-safety issue, delaying the Government response to the botulism scare by a full day.

Govt agency veto may put hi-tech jobs at risk: Scientists have criticised a move by a government agency to veto a hi-tech Wellington business’s multimillion-dollar deal.

Language barrier hurts exporters: Kiwi exporters are struggling with cultural and language barriers in non-English-speaking markets, but only half of them are prepared to learn the lingo.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

NZ fails environment tests: A high-level conference has heard how New Zealand is failing in key environmental areas at a time when our 100 per cent pure brand is under fresh scrutiny overseas.

Govt eases quake work deadline: New Zealanders in shaky cities will have to wait until 2033 before up to 25,000 earthquake-prone buildings must be strengthened after the Government relaxed a deadline for assessing and upgrading New Zealand’s building stock.

Key denies Peters’ corruption claim over teapot tape inquiry: Prime Minister John Key last night rubbished allegations of corruption by Winston Peters who suggested in Parliament the PM’s office had been in cahoots with the police to seize Mr Peters’ phone records during the teapot tape inquiry.

Firms fear Pure NZ ridicule: Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings reckons Fonterra’s reputation will be fully restored in the Chinese market, but other Kiwi businesses remain concerned about the toll the dairy giant’s botulism crisis may have taken on the New Zealand brand image in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Govt ‘price-fixing to suit mates’ in Chorus: Lines company Chorus would benefit and consumers would lose out from Government proposals made at the start of a review of telecommunications law, says an industry group and the Labour Party.

