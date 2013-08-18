PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug 19

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Experts predict another big jolt in the next week: Another large shake on both sides of Cook Strait is highly likely over the next week, experts say.

Smooth ride expected for Z’s listing: Z Energy’s debut on the NZX this morning is expected to be a far smoother ride than Mighty River Power‘s, with the stock supported by yield-hungry investors.

Employers squeezing workers harder: Employees are working more overtime, often unpaid, as companies look to get more out of their staff before hiring.

Telecom cost-cutting on the table: Telecom’s annual results announcement on Friday is expected to be a subdued affair, though there will be more information on its cost-cutting initiatives.

Aussie sale energises Transpower bottom line: Selling a three-person energy trading business in Sydney helped state-owned national grid company Transpower increase its annual net profit 61 per cent to NZ$269 million from 2012.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

SkyCity eyes Manila casino: SkyCity Entertainment Group is eyeing a Manila casino opportunity but has stepped away from Gold Coast plans.

A dose of reality for new-look TV3: The new-look TV3 aims to boost profits by peeling back its big output deals with Hollywood studios such as Fox and NBC.

Opinions on listing by Z Energy differ: Transtasman analysts have decidedly different views on Z Energy, the fuel and services company which lists on the NZX this morning.

External Reserve Bank members not favoured in study: Most western central banks do not entrust interest rate decisions to committees with external members - the model favoured by the Green and Labour Parties - a Reserve Bank study found.

