PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug 23

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Shearer: Why he quit: Grant Robertson is emerging as the frontrunner to lead Labour after David Shearer stepped aside rather than face a no-confidence vote.

‘EQC holding up payouts’: IAG New Zealand says the big obstacles to finalising claims in Christchurch now are the Earthquake Commission’s decisions on land damage and customers dragging the chain on rebuild decisions.

Price-fixing to cost Visy NZ$3.6m: Australian packaging company Visy has been ordered in the High Court at Auckland to pay a penalty of NZ$3.6 million in a price-fixing case brought by the Commerce Commission.

Power customers missing out: A failure by power retailers to pass on Vector’s lower costs “makes a bit of a mockery of the regulatory regime”, chief executive Simon Mackenzie says.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Revealed: The woman who triggered Shearer’s downfall: A group of Labour MPs were planning a motion of no confidence against party leader David Shearer at the caucus meeting on Tuesday - a step pre-empted by his resignation from the leadership yesterday.

Whisky giant leans on Kiwi brand: A small New Zealand whisky distillery is being threatened with legal action by a global drinks giant for alleged trademark infringement.

Exemptions lift home chances: The widespread assumption that most first home buyers will be shut out of the housing market by the Reserve Bank’s curbs on low-deposit home loans may be too swift.

Skellerup claws back: Skellerup, the industrial rubber goods manufacturer, beat its guidance with a 23 per cent decline in annual profit after a pickup in the last two months of the financial year.

Woolworths buys Ezibuy for NZ$350m: Australian company Woolworths - which is the parent of grocery company Progressive Enterprises - has announced it will be buying EziBuy for NZ$350 million.

