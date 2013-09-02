PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept. 3

WELLINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Ngatamariki end of the power line: Mighty River Power is “unlikely” to build a large new power station in the next three to five years because of weak electricity demand, after completing its latest NZ$475 million ($371.19 million) geothermal station.

- - - -

Higher turbine planned on Brooklyn hill: It is the symbol of the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn, but the possibility the wind turbine could stand 30 metres taller has some residents worried. Meridian Energy IPO-MEL.NZ has confirmed it is investigating a new wind turbine for the top of the Brooklyn hill, as the present one is 20 years old and reaching the end of its life.

- - - -

Tainui wins land change hearing: Tainui Group Holdings has won the first victory in fast-tracking the first stage of its NZ$3.3 billion Ruakura commercial hub proposal on the eastern edge of Hamilton. Environment Minister Amy Adams announced the company’s plan had been deemed a “project of national significance” and would direct its request for a private plan change to kickstart the proposal, to an independent board of inquiry.

- - - -

The owner of Christchurch’s Hotel Grand Chancellor, which had to be demolished after the 2010-11 earthquakes, plans to replace it with a building much taller than the city’s new 28-metre limit.

- - - -

Kiwi prayed for life as crocodile circled: A New Zealand kayaker prayed for his life as he was kept hostage on a remote Australian island by a giant crocodile he believed would devour him at any moment. Former Wellington man Ryan Blair had an amazing escape after becoming trapped on a remote island off the coast of Western Australia for more than two weeks by the massive crocodile that wouldn’t let him leave.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Meridian bonanza tipped: Investors in soon-to-be-floated Meridian Energy IPO-MEL.NZ could receive a net dividend yield of up to 6.8 per cent, based on analyst valuations. Deutsche Bank/Craigs Investment Partners and Goldman Sachs have released analysis ahead of a marketing drive by their investment banking arms.

- - - -

Asset sale poll tops limit, but Key hits back: Prime Minister John Key says the asset sales referendum will be an “utter waste of money” and the sales process could be completed before it is held.

- - - -

Houses for sale fall to record low: The stock of houses for sale in Auckland has fallen to a record low. Strong house prices and high buyer demand are driving a quick turnaround in sales, says a monthly report on the housing market compiled by Realestate.co.nz.

- - - -

Asians speak up against casino deal: More Asian people will lose their jobs and businesses if the SkyCity convention centre deal goes ahead, MPs have been told.

- - - -

Maori TV staff protest CEO option: Questions are being raised inside Maori Television about the appointment process for a new chief executive. A well-placed source said nearly half of the staff have signed a petition against expectations the board will be hiring Paora Maxwell.

- - - -