PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept 24

WELLINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Kiwis work longer, deliver less: Despite the longer hours New Zealanders are working, their counterparts overseas are still earning more, a report has found.

- - - -

Key in ‘honest broker’ pitch to UN: John Key says it’s like bidding for the Olympic Games, while the New York Times calls it the Emmys for diplomatic nerds.

- - - -

Cunliffe keeps his rivals close: Labour leader David Cunliffe has kept his promise not to take revenge, handing promotions to some of his most vocal detractors.

- - - -

Banks to scrub pre-approved LVRs: Banks are expected to “wipe the slate clean” by cancelling pre-approved low-equity home loans, potentially leaving thousands of borrowers stranded.

- - - -

Capital confidence turns to pessimism: Wellington’s economic confidence slipped during the last quarters as nerves were shaken by earthquakes, unemployment levels and a flat housing market.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Cunliffe sings from Clark songbook: David Cunliffe says he used a page from Helen Clark’s playbook in his shadow Cabinet reshuffle yesterday, embracing at least some caucus colleagues who supported his rivals during Labour’s leadership contest.

- - - -

Google hits out at Govt over spy bill: The Government has acknowledged international criticism of its new law around online state surveillance but internet giant Google says it has failed to address those concerns.

- - - -

Key presses French for help on UN seat, free trade: Prime Minister John Key remained pessimistic about New Zealand’s chances of a free trade deal with the EU in the near future after his meetings with with French President Francois Hollande and Prime Minister Jean-Marc.

- - - -

Meridian Energy float cost may hit NZ$41.5m: The Government has driven a harder bargain in setting the fees for selling up to 49 per cent of Meridian Energy IPO-MEL.NZ but when all other costs are taken into account the total bill for the float could still be up to NZ$41.5 million.

- - - -

Fonterra result set to miss forecast: Fonterra’s annual earnings look set to fall short of its prospectus forecasts when the company reports its result for the July 31 financial year tomorrow.

- - - -

Telecom backs intervention on copper prices: Telecom , the country’s biggest internet and phone company, says it supports intervention on copper prices if the Government believes there is evidence the rollout of its NZ$1.5 billion ultra-fast broadband network is in danger.

- - - -