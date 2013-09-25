PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept 26

WELLINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

NZ$22m jackpot struck: A Christchurch Lotto buyer has nabbed NZ$22 million overnight. The lucky winner took out the top prize in last night’s Big Wednesday lotto draw, netting a cool $22,569,174.

Drought bites into Fonterra earnings: Overseas investors who see Fonterra as a proxy for New Zealand Inc agriculture have pumped life back into the dairy heavyweight’s unit price after it deflated on the back of a generally flat 2013 result.

Boom drives plans for workforce expansion: The intention to hire new staff has reached a level unseen since the global financial crisis began, according to a new survey. The Hudson Report, cataloguing hiring expectations in the public and private sectors for the next quarter, shows that a third (33.7 per cent) of employers intend expanding by the end of the year.

Kathmandu share price soars: Kathmandu’s share price has soared to a record high after it enjoyed the biggest daily trade volumes in two years.

English continues ASB attack: Finance Minister Bill English continues to heap blame on ASB for withdrawing loan approvals, saying it made agreements it probably knew it could not deliver on.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ UN seat campaign run ‘on a shoe string’: Prime Minister John Key says New Zealand is running its campaign for the Security Council on a shoe string budget compared to its rivals, Turkey and Spain, but still had some creative tricks up its sleeve.

Key’s Paris milk scare talks: Prime Minister John Key met the French parent company of infant milk brand Nutricia to discuss the Fonterra botulism scare while he was in Paris this week.

America’s Cup: Govt plays wait game: The Government is waiting for the America’s Cup to conclude before making a call on paying for another regatta.

French President enthusiastic at prospect of first NZ visit: Plans are under way for President Francois Hollande to make a landmark first visit to New Zealand by a French head of state, an event aimed at strengthening ties between two countries with wide but convergent interests in the South Pacific.

KiwiSavers beware - study: An academic is warning savers to be wary of promises made by KiwiSaver providers after his research found no evidence local fund managers could time the market to their favour or systematically beat a global performance measure.

