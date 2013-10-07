PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Oct 8

WELLINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Mortality data makes grim reading for : It will happen to us all eventually, but health experts say unless Kiwi men make lifestyle changes they will vastly outnumber the women knocking on death’s door.

- - - -

Multinationals ‘find tax optional’: Some wealthy multinationals are thumbing their noses at the taxman and are not paying their fair share of tax, according to Labour.

- - -

Telecom mobile 4G has choice of service at a price: Telecom is upgrading the “brains” behind its mobile network while it rolls out its new 4G technology, so it can prioritise different types of data traffic.

- - - -

Quake costs top NZ$100 million: The cost to the Government of the Cook Strait earthquakes is expected to hit as high as NZ$100 million, Treasury says.

- - - -

Free trade: Key in last-minute US talks: John Key held eleventh hour talks with United States Trade representative Mike Froman last night as he prepared to chair crucial free-trade talks today.

- - - -

Z Energy celebrates being freed from Rena action: Z Energy says it is pleased the High Court has removed it as a defendant in a legal fight taken by the Dutch company which removed oil from the stricken Rena.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Key seeks sideline meeting with Putin at Apec: Prime Minister John Key will seek an opportunity today to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of Apec in Bali.

- - - -

Info not safe with Govt: Cunliffe: Almost 100,000 Kiwis have had personal details accidentally released under National, says Labour leader.

- - - -

Census calls rail loop into question: Statistics Minister Maurice Williamson says new Census data which show that New Zealand population growth has halved since the last Census could prompt revision of Auckland’s infrastructure plans such as an increase in high-rise apartments and the construction of a city rail loop.

- - - -

No lolly scrambles, says English: Finance Minister Bill English has warned hard-won gains that saw the Government’s year-end finances come in better than forecast would be wiped out under Labour’s “lolly scramble” policies.

- - - -

Let’s not be hasty on TPP, Key cautions: Prime Minister John Key says there is only one chance to get a comprehensive Trans Pacific Partnership and it would be worth waiting a little longer to get one.

- - - -

Carl’s Jr winning full-price custom: In the ultra-competitive fast-food environment, Carl’s Jr is providing Restaurant Brands with a way to avoid the heavy-discounting trap that has been plaguing the market, says chief executive Russel Creedy.

- - - -