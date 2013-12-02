PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Dec 3

WELLINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Cunliffe tweet investigated: David Cunliffe might have contravened electoral law by posting tweet on day of Christchurch by-election.

Planned ACC levy cuts for motorists parked up for year: Motorists will have to wait more than a year for any relief from ACC levies, after the Government rejected a recommendation for cuts from the no-fault state insurer.

Broadband pilot sets up launch: Telecom says the success of a “pilot” ultra fibre broadband service with 100 initial customers means it is ready for a commercial launch.

Property information firms merge: Two major providers of property information have been given clearance by the Commerce Commission to join forces. Property IQ, a property data company spun out of Quotable Value, has been given clearance to purchase geospatial firm Terralink International.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

GCSB not collecting metadata on Kiwis: Key: Prime Minister John Key yesterday sought another assurance from GCSB director Ian Fletcher that the spy agency had not been involved in wholesale collection of metadata on New Zealanders - and was given it.

Wait for cheaper web threatens: New Zealanders may have to wait longer for cheaper internet after Chorus yesterday initiated court action to challenge the Commerce Commission’s ruling the network company must cut wholesale prices for copper-based broadband.

Westpac coaches first home buyers: Westpac Bank has launched a new service offering electronic coaching to people saving for their first home and a NZ$1000 carrot to those who manage to reach at least NZ$10,000.

