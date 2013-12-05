PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Dec 6

WELLINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Thousands lose jobs: Tens of thousands of workers have been sacked under the 90-day-trial period, with many let go because they “did not fit in”.

US pair buy more peace and quiet: The American internet entrepreneurs who decided to move to a quiet rural valley outside Upper Hutt now own another 4 square kilometres of it.

Cairns: I‘m 100 per cent in the dark over inquiry: A dazed and confused Chris Cairns says he is living a recurring nightmare after match-fixing allegations once again engulfed the New Zealand cricketing great yesterday.

UFB ‘a disaster zone’, says Xero founder: Xero founder Rod Drury has slammed the Government’s ultrafast broadband programme (UFB), saying the money would have been better spent on undersea fibre cable improving the country’s international connectivity.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Cricket’s anti-corruption inquiry: Probe into games in three countries: The International Cricket Council anti-corruption panel is believed to be looking at matches involving New Zealand players that took place in India, South Africa and England, raising the possibility that criminal charges could follow if any are found guilty.

Support for republic weak: report: The panel looking at New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements says it did not find strong support for republicanism in the 120 meetings it held and 5259 written submissions it received.

Global oil giants unfazed by opposition: International oil and gas giants who have gained permits to explore New Zealand’s seabed and land say they are not deterred by the prospect of protest because it is a natural part of the petroleum industry.

Building bonanza tipped for Auckland: Business growth forecasts are so strong that Auckland is facing a big building shortage and needs 18 more PwC Towers, 18 more Metropolis blocks and 18 new malls like Downtown at the foot of Queen St, says a property expert.

Changes to ultra-fast-broadband agreements possible but no more money expected: Chorus’ ultra-fast broadband contracts could be changed to ensure the project is not at risk but the embattled lines company isn’t expected to get any more money than what is already budgeted for the internet infrastructure build.

Farm-buyers face new rules: A private member’s bill put forward by Labour MP Phil Goff would require foreign buyers of farmland to demonstrate that their investment would create more jobs or otherwise benefit the economy more than a New Zealand buyer.

