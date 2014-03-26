PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - March 27

WELLINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

MPs warned of internet censorship risk: Proposed laws to clamp down on online abuse could instead spark digital censorship, Telecom has warned.

Launch day for Kim Dotcom’s Internet Party: Kim Dotcom’s Internet Party will launch this afternoon with a call for members at the Dotcom mansion in Coatesville, Auckland.

Haast toll road investors pay visit: The controversial $230 million Haast-Hollyford toll road is gaining momentum with its international investors visiting the West Coast this week to meet community leaders.

Rarotonga extends Air NZ flights deal: Rarotonga has extended its multimillion-dollar contract with Air New Zealand to provide flights to the Cook Islands from Australia and the United States, but New Zealand’s foreign affairs minister has guaranteed New Zealand aid money is not going to the airline.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Microsoft opposes cyberbully law change: Microsoft is opposing a proposal to allow cyberbullying victims to take complaints to court, saying it would set a different standard for online abuse in New Zealand compared to playground abuse.

Genesis Energy pricing strong: The share price for Genesis Energy will likely be set in the mid to upper end of its range in light of the Government’s decision to sell up to the full 49 per cent, say analysts.

Treasury focus on value for money: As the Crown’s balance sheet approaches a quarter of a trillion dollars, managing those assets and the risks is becoming more important, says the Treasury.

Auckland landlords lead in capital gains: Auckland landlords are making more capital gains off their rental properties than those elsewhere, a trend predicted to speed up in the next few years.

