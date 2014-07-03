PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - July 4

WELLINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Mfat official takes blame for diplomat bungle: A mid-level foreign affairs official appears set to take the blame for an incident in which a foreign diplomat accused of attempted rape was allowed to leave the country, a move his government thought had New Zealand’s blessing.

- - - -

SkyCity thinking big for convention centre: SkyCity Entertainment Group has acquired all the central Auckland land needed for its larger convention centre.

- - - -

Wynyard developer chosen: Property developer Willis Bond & Co has won the tender to develop the first residential precinct at the Wynyard Quarter in downtown Auckland. The project, which will cost at least half a billion dollars and employ thousands of people, is part of a major mixed-used development of housing, offices, shops and public spaces on Auckland’s waterfront.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Sex-case diplomat asks for delay: The Malaysian diplomat Muhammad Rizalman bin Ismail facing charges for sexual assault wants his return to New Zealand to be deferred until after Ramadan.

- - - -

Auckland waterfront plan slammed as ‘ghettos for the rich’:

Up to 600 new apartments, townhouses and duplexes in 17 blocks, six to nine levels high, are planned in the now open areas around Wynyard Quarter but one politician has criticised the scheme as creating “ghettos for the rich”.

- - - -

Slingshot opens up Netflix to Kiwis: Slingshot has just made it a lot easier for its customers to access television and movie streaming websites like Netflix and BBC iPlayer that are normally blocked to this country’s internet users.

- - - -

Wellington to get boutique village for aged: Ryman Healthcare, the country’s biggest listed retirement village operator and developer, has bought land in Wellington which it plans to turn into a boutique village.

- - - -