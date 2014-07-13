FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - July 14
July 13, 2014 / 8:07 PM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - July 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Royal tour ‘failed to boost monarchy’: Crowds turned out in the rain in their thousands to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but republicans claim the public got carried away and that the royal tour had little effect on support for the monarchy.

- - - -

Politics part of Maori life, says likely leader: One of the women vying to replace retiring Maori Party co-leader Tariana Turia says the fact all three contenders are new to national politics will not undermine the party because politics is “innate” in Maori life.

- - - -

Movies popular but many saving on snacks; American movie box office takings may be plummeting but New Zealanders are still flocking to the flicks, with top 20 takings remaining steady over the last two years.

- - - -

Investor keeps Windflow turning: Christchurch’s struggling wind turbine manufacturer Windflow Technology bought itself a bit more survival time this week with the issue of preference shares to its lifesaving shareholder David Iles.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Litigation risk for tech IPOs: New Zealand technology companies could be unwittingly heading into a “perfect storm” of intellectual property litigation risk as they rush to float on the sharemarket, an IP expert says.

- - - -

Record housing figures for city: The country’s largest house sales website showed Auckland’s asking price hit a new all-time record of NZ$732,240 last month.

- - - -

Dairy’s $14.3b boost to the regions: New Zealand’s regional economies earned about NZ$14.3 billion from dairy farms in 2013-2014, taking the lion’s share of national dairy earnings, industry group DairyNZ said.

- - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
