PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - July 31

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Taxpayers dig deep to take over Novopay: After throwing NZ$45 million at trying to fix the Novopay teacher payroll system in the past two years, the Government has been forced to seize control.

Dolphin policy ‘costs billions’: A Green Party policy to protect Maui’s dolphins could cost Taranaki thousands of jobs and billions of dollars, Conservation Minister Nick Smith says.

MTF shareholders concerned by court case: A group of dissatisfied Motor Trade Finances shareholders have called a special meeting, worried they could be hit by a court case surrounding the company and fees it charges clients.

Mainfreight optimistic for future growth: Trucking and logistics firm Mainfreight says all regions of its global business are expected to outperform last year’s result. The company’s operating profit was up more than 10 per cent during the first quarter.

Trade Me changes property fees: Trade Me has partially backtracked on controversial fee changes it tried to impose on real estate agents last year.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Email about Malayasian diplomat left unseen by McCully’s office: An email to Foreign Minister Murray McCully’s office about former Malaysian diplomat Muhammed Rizalman bin Ismail invoking diplomatic immunity remained unopened for weeks - allegedly because communications were limited as the minister travelled to New York.

Labour unveils intention to axe Hobbit laws: The Labour Party wants to repeal the law changes that were ceded to Warner Bros over The Hobbit films, a move which the Government says would cripple the NZ$3 billion screen industry.

Campaign to reduce tax on savings: The Financial Services Council is looking to drum up popular support for a campaign to address what it says is the overtaxation of savings.

Sultan of Brunei sells BNZ tower for NZ$57m: The Sultan of Brunei has sold Auckland’s 26-level BNZ tower at 125 Queen St for NZ$57 million in this year’s biggest New Zealand property deal.

Dotcom ordered to reveal his assets: A judge has ordered internet mogul Kim Dotcom to reveal his assets after fears he is asset-dumping by bankrolling his internet Party.

