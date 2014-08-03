PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug 4

WELLINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

ACT says cutting company tax will boost NZ’s growth: ACT says it can boost economic growth by a third with a policy to cut the company tax rate to 12.5 per cent. Leader Jamie Whyte said this will increase investment, and jobs and GDP by one third, leading to higher wages.

- - - -

Tax reform proposal ludicrous - lobby group: Landlord representative Andrew King dubbed a financial sector plan to “inflation-proof” the way long-term savings are taxed a “ludicrous” move that would hit rental property owners.

- - - -

Cuts to Trade Me fees ‘desperate’: Price cuts for estate agents listing properties on Trade Me have been labelled a “desperate” move by rival agent-owned website realestate.co.nz.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ$17m policy aims to get youth jobs: The Labour Party is promising to put NZ$17 million into a new agency to help people on to the right career path, and to ramp up its dole-for-apprenticeship plans for the young and the jobless.

- - - -

Act backers lay complaint over council’s ‘racist’ plans: Supporters of Act have laid a complaint with Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy over an Auckland Council plan that the party calls racist for putting the rights of Maori above the property rights of all Aucklanders.

- - - -

Election 2014: Dirty deals out for Epsom hopeful: Conservative Party hopeful Christine Rankin is tossing her name into the Epsom hat and positioning herself as the candidate with clean hands - free of any dirty deals in the key electorate.

- - - -

New Postie owners fired up: Jason Murray says despite the difficult position Postie Plus has been in for the past few years, its new owners Pepkor will “absolutely” be able to turn the company around.

- - - -