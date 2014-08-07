PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug 8

WELLINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Wellington apartment demand sinks: Earthquake-prone buildings and high body corporate fees have seen demand for apartments in Wellington plummet as house prices in the region continue their downward trend, according to valuation service QV.

Green party announce transport policy: Aucklanders may be the biggest beneficiaries of the Green Party’s transport policy which will see NZ$10.4 billion invested in the country’s public transport.

Unions converting financial goals with a surplus: New Zealand’s rugby unions have “side-stepped” their past financial challenges, producing their second combined surplus in at least six years.

Fish oil firm earnings ‘set to grow fast’: Fish oil company SeaDragon’s prospects have “increased significantly” in the past few months, a report from research firm Edison says.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

‘Crude stats’ show foreigners own only 2% of farmland: Prime Minister John Key made an assurance no more than 2 per cent of New Zealand’s farmland was foreign-owned as controversy continues over the sale of Lochinver Station near Taupo to Chinese company Shanghai Pengxin.

Bright Spark - Telecom changes name: Simon Moutter today hoists a new flag up Telecom’s mast, marking its tack away from two decades as New Zealand’s safe and stodgy telecommunications provider.

Brian Henry admits market manipulation - FMA: Diligent Board Member Services founder Brian Henry has admitted to market manipulation and will pay a NZ$130,000 penalty after settling with the Financial Markets Authority, the regulator says.

