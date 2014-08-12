PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug 13

WELLINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Sales of homes slow in capital: Wellington’s housing market is the puny weakling of the main cities, according to the latest real estate statistics.

ASB rethinks rate rise date: The recent dive in dairy prices and a still high dollar mean the Reserve Bank is expected to hold the official cash rate steady till March next year, say ASB Bank economists.

Capital flood a curse and blessing: Infratil: Infratil says the strategic review of its Infratil Energy Australia (IEA) assets, including Lumo Energy, will be completed within a month.

Rich pickings for Kiwi wine exports: New Zealand is the only “major grape-producing country” with a rise in volume and value of wine exports for the first quarter of the year.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Hong Kong buyers pay NZ$65.5m for three office towers: A wealthy Hong Kong family have bought three office towers in Auckland’s CBD for NZ$65.5 million in one of the biggest property deals of the year.

Place your bets - on SkyCity’s annual result: Significant news will emerge from SkyCity Entertainment Group when its annual result is revealed this morning, with the NZ$402 million international convention centre potentially at the heart of it.

Big push to boost events industry: More than NZ$2 million a year will be spent to almost double the economic spinoff from Auckland’s business events sector to NZ$430 million annually in the next decade.

Asia interest tipped to fuel buy-up boom: New Zealand could be on the cusp of a big lift in mergers and acquisitions activity, driven in part by increasing Asian interest in local companies, says the UBS NZ’s executive director of investment banking, Andrew Fredericks.

Dairy conversions, urban sprawl drive down numbers of sheep: We’ve been the butt of sheep jokes for generations, but New Zealand’s flock is in decline. Dry conditions in the northern North Island and changes in land use in the South Island saw sheep numbers fall by 3.2 per cent over the 2013-14 season, Beef and Lamb New Zealand said.

