PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug. 20

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Judith Collins looking isolated: Justice Minister Judith Collins is looking increasingly isolated after John Key said she had been “unwise” and his deputy Bill English distanced himself from her style of politics.

- - - -

Dairy prices flatten at Fonterra auction: Dairy prices were flat at the latest GlobalDairyTrade auction overnight, halting a price plunge that has forced Fonterra to cut its payout forecast.

- - - -

New Zealand’s fuel and port costs are among the highest in the world, representatives of international cruise lines say. Even though cruise passengers regularly applaud their experience of New Zealand, the high costs of operating were a challenge for cruise lines. Ports needed to adapt to keep the business, the representatives said.

- - - -

Homes part of Fletcher future: Christchurch rebuild projects will continue to feed into Fletcher Building’s revenue stream for at least the next 10 years. Part of that will be Fletcher’s entry into the residential building sector in Christchurch, though the company is much more active in home construction in Auckland subdivisions.

- - - -

CRP upset at ‘premature’ release of environmental report: Chatham Rock Phosphate’s share price plummeted 60 per cent following a ruckus over the release of an Environmental Protection Agency Staff Report opposing its marine consent application to vacuum the seabed for phosphate.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

PM’s ‘last chance’ for Collins over blog link: John Key has put Judith Collins on her second final warning in five months over her “unwise” collusion with Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater to torment a public servant even as the Prime Minister braces for an ongoing stream of damaging emails to be released during the election campaign.

- - - -

Economy slower but still robust: The economy has lost some momentum since earlier in the year, the Treasury says, though it still describes the pace of expansion as robust. Its pre-election economic and fiscal update still forecasts a small NZ$300 million ($252.75 million) surplus for the current financial year, having revised down its estimates of both revenue and operating expenditure by around NZ$300 million from Budget day levels.

- - - -

NZX-listed Scales Corp says its subsidiary Polarcold will build a new cold store at Ports of Auckland’s intermodal freight facility at Wiri and Fonterra will take about half the storage space.

- - - -

IAG quake payout at NZ$3.3b: New Zealand’s biggest general insurer has paid out more than NZ$3.3 billion for Canterbury earthquakes damage and settled 58 per cent of claims. These figures were in a presentation accompanying the annual result from Insurance Australia Group (IAG), out yesterday, which showed that despite the big payouts, the New Zealand arm of the business was increasingly profitable, making A$180 million ($199 million) in the June 2014 year, up 56.5 per cent from A$115 million the previous year.

- - - -

Big call for small beers: Export demand for New Zealand craft beer is expected to triple over the next decade as Asian consumers develop a taste for boutique brews, but local breweries will have to significantly increase production if they want to cash in, says ANZ research.

- - - -