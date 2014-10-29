PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Oct. 30

WELLINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Taxpayers miss out: Taxpayers may have missed out on more than a billion dollars, while brave investors have pocketed tidy windfalls, as the mixed ownership model companies share prices soar in the wake of National’s election victory.

- - - -

Law change leaves hole in budget: A law change has punched a NZ$295 million ($231.49 million) hole in Auckland Council’s future budget. A report to the council’s governing body shows key changes to the Local Government Act will drastically affect the council’s ability to fund community projects.

- - - -

Banks’ wife finds witnesses: The case against John Banks for transmitting a false electoral expenses return may have shifted ground yesterday, with support from two independent witnesses.

- - - -

NZOG eyes potential Indonesian development: New Zealand Oil & Gas is hoping to seal a deal that could see the development of half a dozen wells in Indonesia, with the potential for dozens more.

- - - -

Windflow’s future questioned: The auditor of New Zealand’s only turbine maker Windflow Technology says it has not received enough information from the company to form a view on whether it is a going concern.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Taxpayers face NZ$25 million bill even if old flag stays: Changing New Zealand’s flag is likely to cost the taxpayer NZ$30 million or more, with Finance Minister Bill English acknowledging he doesn’t know what the final total will be.

- - - -

John Key ‘given Rawshark’s name’: The Prime Minister believes he knows who hacked Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater’s computer and produced the source material for Nicky Hager’s Dirty Politics, according to a new edition of a recently published biography of John Key.

- - - -

Meridian waits and watches: Meridian Energy will watch first for closure of fossil fuel-fired power stations before making any decision on how it responds if Rio Tinto, majority owner of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, exercises its option to terminate its contract on July 1 next year, Meridian chief executive Mark Binns told shareholders.

- - - -

Pumpkin Patch auditor flags reliance on bank: Pumpkin Patch auditor PwC says the former high-flying retailer may have difficulty continuing as a going concern if it is unable to comply with banking covenant agreements with its bank, the ANZ.

- - - -

Spark briefly assumes mantle of market top dog: Spark NZ yesterday briefly reclaimed the top spot as the most valuable company on the NZX, a position it once firmly held in its previous incarnation as Telecom. Shares in Spark have surged 33.6 per cent this year to NZ$3.12.

- - - -