PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Feb 17

WELLINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Government reluctant to pass up ACC surplus: The Government is set to reap NZ$178 million next year from keeping ACC fees higher than recommended as it tries to boost the chances of a Budget surplus.

Kiwi brand in cheese butty push: One of Fonterra’s licensees in the United Kingdom is trying to revive interest in cheese sandwiches, using the co-op’s Anchor brand for the push.

Neon switches on, Netflix not far away: Sky Television’s Neon internet television service is live and it may only be a short wait until Netflix’s local service for New Zealand and Australia follows.

SkyCity says revised conference centre still drawcard: The boss of SkyCity Entertainment Group believes costs can be shaved off its international convention centre in Auckland without hurting its ability to draw overseas conferences.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Showdown looms for Contact Energy: Contact Energy could be heading for a showdown with minority shareholders over what to do with a NZ$1 billion pot of cash.

Lloyd’s pays out NZ$4.2b for NZ quakes: Global insurance giant Lloyd’s has paid out NZ$4.2 billion for the Canterbury earthquakes, expects to pay a further NZ$1.6 billion and remains committed to New Zealand.

More expect rise in house prices: Expectations of house price inflation have jumped, especially in Auckland, ASB’s quarterly survey of housing market sentiment has found.

Bank expects dairy auction prices will continue to firm: ANZ said it expects dairy prices to continue this year’s firming trend at tomorrow’s GlobalDairyTrade auction.

