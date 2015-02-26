FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Feb. 27
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 26, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Feb. 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Migration swamps housing: The impact of record migration will be “explosive and huge” when Auckland house prices are already going “gangbusters”, according to leading economist Shamubeel Eaqub.

- - - -

Rosy results in apples trade: Scales Corporation has beaten prospectus forecasts, reporting an annual net profit of NZ$18.4 million ($13.85 million) as it continues to eye growth and potential acquisitions.

- - - -

LPC volumes ‘better than anticipated’ despite Kotahi deal: Lyttelton Port of Christchurch says first half freight volumes have been hit by an export-based partnership using rival PrimePort Timaru instead of the LPC freight hub.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Super Fund wants justice: The New Zealand Superannuation Fund’s litigation against the Portuguese central bank, the Bank of Portugal, could end up before the European Court of Justice, says the fund’s chief executive, Adrian Orr.

- - - -

Fonterra ‘on track’ to hit payout: Fonterra chief financial officer Lukas Paravicini rejects the notion that the co-operative is playing safe in keeping this season’s farm gate milk price forecast at NZ$4.70 a kilogram of milksolids.

- - - -

Ex-MP Mike Sabin included in salary payout: Former MPs including Mike Sabin are set to get a farewell present from the taxpayer after a 5.5 per cent backdated pay rise was announced by the Remuneration Authority.

- - - -

Ports of Auckland: Reclamation work to start in April: Ports of Auckland will start work in April on the first step to reclaim more of the Waitemata Harbour after the Auckland Council yesterday voted in favour of more generous rules allowing expansion over the seabed.

- - - -

$1 = 1.3287 New Zealand dollars

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.