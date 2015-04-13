PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - April 14

WELLINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Key maintains he can hit “artificial” surplus ahead of pre-Budget speech: Ahead of his first major Budget speech John Key is refusing to rule out the Government hitting a surplus this year, while at the same time dismissing the target as “artificial”.

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters calls for cheaper power: Electricity demand would require about a decade to recover back to present levels, if the Tiwai Pt smelter in Southland closed, a government report says.

McDonald’s staff to strike as over ‘meaningless’ contracts: The Government is likely to outlaw zero hour contracts, once the findings of a review into the practice outlines how to effectively do it.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

M2 buys CallPlus for NZ$250m: Two pioneers of the telco sector and founders of the country’s third-largest telco and broadband provider, CallPlus, have sold the company for NZ$250 million to Australian business M2.

Big dry drags on for southern farmers: Parts of the South Island have experienced sporadic bursts of rain in recent weeks but Marlborough and Canterbury are still waiting for the big drought breaker.

Property rights delaying broadband rollout: Delays in approving consent for the installation of ultra-fast broadband (UFB) cables up shared driveways and in some apartment buildings are hindering the roll-out of the programme.

