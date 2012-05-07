PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 8

WELLINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Contraception and childcare in changes: Up to 50 hours a week childcare for solo parents and free long-term contraception for beneficiaries and their daughters are among unveiled welfare reform details.

Key takes hands-on role in MFAT restructuring: Prime Minister John Key and his staff have stepped in to take a hands-on role in restructuring the Foreign Affairs Ministry after its chief executive, John Allen, faced a top-level grilling behind closed doors.

SkyCity silent on departure: Hotel and casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group is keeping mum on the reasons behind the departure of one of its key executives.

Three’s a company for Metlifecare: Metlifecare looks set to become the country’s biggest private retirement village operator if its acquisition of both Vision Senior Living and Private Life Care gets approval.

Chorus falls again on unbundling alert: Chorus took another beating from investors as analysts suggested a Commerce Commission proposal to halve the price of unbundled rural phone lines could end up costing it about $35 million a year in lost revenues.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Free birth control for beneficiaries: Women on benefits - including teenagers and the daughters of beneficiaries - will be offered free long-term contraception as part of a $287.5 million Budget package for the Government’s welfare reforms.

SkyCity deal could reverse pokie cuts: The Government’s pokies for convention centre deal with casino company SkyCity could reverse the cuts in gaming machine numbers across Auckland that occurred under years of pre-Super City councils’ “sinking-lid” policies.

Casino’s licence reporting obligations loosened: SkyCity has watered down the depth with which it reports on its fight against problem gambling after lobbying the Gambling Commission.

FMA head muses regulator ‘co-operation’: The head of New Zealand’s investment watchdog believes there needs to be more co-operation between the country’s regulators to avoid potential gaps in the market.

Sultan puts BNZ tower on block: The Sultan of Brunei is negotiating to sell an office block to Robert Holden’s Conrad Properties in the latest in a series of deals sweeping Auckland and Wellington worth about NZ$450 million ($357.50 million).

