PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug 16

WELLINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Merger close to completion: The merger of AMP and AXA, and coping with an unprecedented wave of financial services regulation and law reform, have dominated the past five years, according to AMP New Zealand managing director Jack Regan. Regan said the merger was 95 per cent complete, and that synergies of NZ$22.5 million ($18.08 million) a year had been found - more than had been expected.

- - - -

UBS calls time on golden share run: After a stellar run, UBS has started to voice concerns about the value of New Zealand shares, warning that the tailwinds seen over the past year may be running out of puff.

- - - -

Coal imported as miners laid off: Solid Energy acting chief executive Garry Diack admits the importation of coal when his company is laying off nearly 100 Waikato coal miners is senseless.

- - - -

Rebuild speed ‘will surprise’: Christchurch residents worried about potential delays in the rebuild of the central city and anchor projects should take heart that technology can aid quick big-build results.

- - - -

Banks prosecution: Dotcom sought as witness: A retired accountant privately prosecuting ACT leader John Banks over political donations has sought to call Kim Dotcom and the managing director of SkyCity as witnesses in the case.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Key pledges to restrict spy agency’s probe rights: In a dramatic twist on the GCSB bill, John Key now says he will restrict warrants granted to the spy agency so it can’t initially look at the content of New Zealanders’ communications in carrying out its cyber-security function. And he says if the Government Communications Security Bureau makes a good enough case to access content, he expects it to seek the consent of Kiwis before looking, unless there is a good reason not to.

- - - -

Angry miners blame bosses: Huntly East miners have lashed out at those in charge of debt-laden state-owned coal miner Solid Energy, which yesterday announced 93 redundancies, claiming financial mismanagement by the previous board, chief executive and Government ministers led to the crisis.

- - - -

Manufacturing expands: A barometer of the manufacturing sector has pushed further into positive territory despite a more challenging exchange rate with Australia, the main market for manufactured exports. The BNZ-Business New Zealand performance of manufacturing index (PMI) rose 4.3 points to 59.5 last month, its third-highest level since the survey began in 2002. Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding.

- - - -

Govt’s new house affordability step: The Government fired another shot in its battle to control rising house prices yesterday, announcing law changes it says will curb charges levied by local authorities on developers for providing infrastructure such as roads and sewerage to new subdivisions.

- - - -

Internet broadcaster eyes rugby: The internet-based broadcaster that snatched English Premier League football away from Sky is now eyeing the All Blacks. This weekend Coliseum Sports Media will stream the first of 380 Premier League matches to subscribers.

- - - -