FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-New Zealand hit by quake of magnitude 6.9, minor damage
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 21, 2013 / 6:07 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-New Zealand hit by quake of magnitude 6.9, minor damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, comment)

WELLINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck New Zealand on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey’s monitoring service reported, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

The largest of a series of tremors that have shaken the region in the past few days, the quake knocked items off shelves, shattered some windows and brought trains in the capital, Wellington, to a halt.

“We’ve had one report of structural damage so far, but as far as I know, power in the city is still on,” said a spokesman at the capital’s fire station.

The quake’s epicentre was in the Cook Strait that separates the country’s North and South islands. Domestic media have reported some power outages in the South Island.

The Pacific tsunami warning centre has not issued a tsunami warning. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu,; Writing by Clarence Fernandez,; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.