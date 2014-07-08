Fitch revises outlook on New Zealand's sovereign credit to "positive"

July 8 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings revised up its outlook on New Zealand’s sovereign ratings to “positive” from “stable”, saying fiscal consolidation is strengthening the resilience of New Zealand’s credit profile.

New Zealand’s business environment, standards of governance, and economic policy framework warrant high-grade sovereign ratings, Fitch said on Tuesday.

Fitch, however, warned that vulnerabilities remain, primarily related to high net external debt and strong commodity dependence. New Zealand remains heavily exposed to developments elsewhere, notably in China and Australia, Fitch said. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)