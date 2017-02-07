WELLINGTON Feb 8 New Zealand's finance minister
said on Monday that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will
understake a cost-benefit analysis of debt-to-income (DTI)
limits aimed at reducing the risks of house price growth.
"I have discussed DTIs with the Reserve Bank Governor, who
remains concerned about the levels of debt in some households in
the context of recent increases in house prices," Finance
Minister Steven Joyce said in an emailed statement.
The RBNZ will begin a public consultation as part of the
analysis in March.
