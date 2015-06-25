FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ central bank to explore macroprudential policies, bank stress testing
June 25, 2015 / 9:58 PM / 2 years ago

NZ central bank to explore macroprudential policies, bank stress testing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank will keep investigating the use of macroprudential tools to control the housing market and develop a framework to test how sound the country’s banks are, as key priorities over the next three years.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s statement of intent for 2015 to 2018, released on Friday, said strengthening its performance, better integration of policies, and improving infrastructure and reducing enterprise risk would be the three key areas.

Governor Graeme Wheeler said the RBNZ’s funds would increase by an average 1 percent annually over the next five years.

Other priorities identified in the statement include new bank notes, reviewing payment and settlement systems and developing new financial management systems.

The statement of intent can be viewed at: here (Reporting by Gyles Beckford, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
