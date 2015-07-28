UPDATE 1-RBNZ's Wheeler says more rate cuts likely, NZ dlr needs to fall

(Updates with quotes, market reaction)

By Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand faces further rate cuts and needs a lower exchange rate to support its economy, the head of the central bank head said on Wednesday, sending the currency to a two week high.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Graeme Wheeler said the economy was growing below its potential in the face of falling commodity prices, and low inflation.

“Some further monetary policy easing is likely to be required to maintain New Zealand’s economic growth around its potential, and return CPI inflation to its medium-term target level,” Wheeler said in a speech to a business group.

He said the economy was growing at around 2.5 percent a year, below its potential, but was being supported by high migration, strong employment, construction and services sectors.

Wheeler said local forecasts of further large rate cuts “could only be consistent with the economy moving into recession”.

Last week the RBNZ cut its official cash rate to 3 percent because of a slowing economy and weak inflation and said further cuts was likely.

A further 25 basis point rate cut is expected in the Sept 10 monetary policy statement with another cut to 2.5 percent is expected by the end of the year.

“The key message is they want lower rates and exchange rate, but they don’t want to be rushed,” said Deutsche Bank chief economist Darren Gibbs.

The New Zealand dollar pushed to a two-week high of $0.6739 after the speech before easing back to around $0.6715.

Wheeler said the kiwi dollar had fallen about 14 percent over the past three months but was still overpriced given current conditions.

“Further exchange-rate depreciation is necessary given the weakness in export commodity prices and the projected deterioration in the country’s net external liabilities over the next two years,” he said, adding that likely rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England would pressure the currency.

The RBNZ has been challenged by a near 40 percent fall in prices for key dairy exports so far this year, wiping billions from the economy, while business and consumer sentiment have sunk to three-year lows, while the economy slows.

Inflation was 0.3 percent in the year to June 30, but Wheeler said the RBNZ saw a gradual return over the next nine to 12 months as an “appropriate” time frame to reach the midpoint of the RBNZ’s 1-3 percent target range.