RBNZ's Wheeler: NZ dlr needs further fall, further cut factored in
June 10, 2015 / 9:23 PM / 2 years ago

RBNZ's Wheeler: NZ dlr needs further fall, further cut factored in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank on Thursday said it has factored in another rate cut into its forecasts and is looking for a further fall in the currency.

“We’ve been pleased that the exchange rate has come down in TWI terms, roughly about 7 or 8 percent since the peaks in April but we still believe it’s got a significant way to go,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler told reporters.

Wheeler’s comments came as the RBNZ cut its official cash rate to 3.25 percent.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Charlotte Greenfield

