RBNZ's Wheeler: NZ dlr needs further fall, further cut factored in

WELLINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank on Thursday said it has factored in another rate cut into its forecasts and is looking for a further fall in the currency.

“We’ve been pleased that the exchange rate has come down in TWI terms, roughly about 7 or 8 percent since the peaks in April but we still believe it’s got a significant way to go,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler told reporters.

Wheeler’s comments came as the RBNZ cut its official cash rate to 3.25 percent.