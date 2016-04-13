FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand's Restaurant Brands reports slightly higher FY net profit
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

New Zealand's Restaurant Brands reports slightly higher FY net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand fast-food operator Restaurant Brands Ltd on Thursday reported a slight increase in net profit as total group store sales continued to rise.

The company, which operates the KFC, Starbucks, Pizza Hut and Carl’s Junior franchises in New Zealand, reported a net profit of NZ$24.1 million ($16.66 million) for the year ended Feb. 29, up 1.0 percent on the year.

Total group store sales were NZ$387.6 million, up 7.8 percent on the prior year with continued strong growth from KFC and the impact of acquisitions in the Carl’s Jr. brand, the company said in a release to the stock exchange.

The company declared a final dividend of 12.5 cents per share.

Looking ahead, Restaurant Brands said barring any “significant changes” it expects a net profit of NZ$28 million to NZ$30 million in the current financial year. ($1 = 1.4463 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

