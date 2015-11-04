FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand software firm Xero says H1 losses mount with investment
November 4, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

New Zealand software firm Xero says H1 losses mount with investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand accounting software company Xero Ltd said on Thursday its first half net loss grew 81 percent as it invested in new sales channels, but noted subscription revenues had grown.

The company, which is listed in Australia and New Zealand stock exchanges, posted a net loss of NZ$44.3 million ($29.17 million) for the six months to Sept. 30, compared to NZ$24.5 million loss the previous half. Subscription revenue increased 72 percent to NZ$89.8 million. ($1 = 1.5186 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)

