NZ's Silver Fern Farms to sell 50 pct stake to Bright subsidiary
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 14, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

NZ's Silver Fern Farms to sell 50 pct stake to Bright subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Silver Fern Farms on Tuesday said it would sell a 50 percent stake of the country’s biggest meat co-operative to Chinese food processor Shanghai Maling Aquarius in a deal worth NZ$311 million ($196.74 million).

The announcement came after Shanghai Maling Aquarius, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned Bright Dairy & Food , said late on Monday that it would take a stake in the sheep and beef processor.

Bright Food, which processes foods ranging from sweets, pork products to rice wine, has been on a global acquisition spree over the last few years, with British cereal maker Weetabix and Australian dairy company Mundella Foods among its buys. ($1 = 1.5808 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
