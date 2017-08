WELLINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 2.01 percent on Friday, after the BBC said Britain had voted to leave the European Union, based on voter tallies on Thursday's referendum.

The index fell to 6,683.11, its lowest level since March for its largest daily loss since August 2015. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Borsuk)