NZ state pension fund operator axes AMP Capital equities mandate

WELLINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s state pension fund operator said on Monday it had ended the mandate of AMP Capital Investors to manage some of its local equity investments.

AMP Capital’s mandate to manage active New Zealand equities on behalf of the state body was terminated on Oct 30, the Guardians of NZ Superannuation said in a statement. AMP Capital Investors is a unit of Australian based wealth manager AMP Ltd

The value of the investments managed by AMP, New Zealand’s biggest fund manager, was NZ$257.5 million ($199.82 million).

No reason for the ending of the mandate was given and a spokeswoman for the Guardians declined to say whether it was connected to the fund manager losing several equities managers.

She said the management of active New Zealand equity investments would be done in-house for the time being, while a replacement was sought.

AMP Capital was not immediately available for comment. Last month, the fund manager told clients it was reviewing its New Zealand equity management structure.

The New Zealand Superannuation Fund oversees long term investments to cover future national pension costs, and was worth NZ$26.7 billion as of Sept 30.

The agency largely uses large institutional and specialist fund managers to look after different types of investments. (1 US dollar = 1.2887 New Zealand dollar) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Miral Fahmy)