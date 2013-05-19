FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ charges telco firms NZ$50 mln development levy
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 19, 2013 / 9:27 PM / in 4 years

NZ charges telco firms NZ$50 mln development levy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Commerce Commission will require telecommunications companies operating in the company a levy totalling NZ$50 million ($40.36 million) for the year to June 2012 to help pay for improvements in the country’s telecom infrastructure.

In a draft decision released on Monday, the Commission said that Telecom Corporation of New Zealand, the nation’s biggest telecom company, would pay NZ$25.3 million, while Vodafone New Zealand would pay NZ$10.9 million.

Network operator Chorus would pay NZ6.4 million, while the balance will be paid by smaller operators.

The commission said it would announce a final decision on the new levy by late June.

$1 = 1.2388 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.