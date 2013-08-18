FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand's Z Energy debuts at modest premium to issue price
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
August 18, 2013 / 11:12 PM / in 4 years

New Zealand's Z Energy debuts at modest premium to issue price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand petrol retailer Z Energy Ltd listed at a 6.6 percent premium to its issue price on Monday.

Z Energy shares traded at NZ$3.73 in early trading compared with the NZ$3.50 issue price, which was the midpoint of the indicative price range for the offer.

Utilities investor Infratil Ltd and the state pension fund operator New Zealand Superannuation, who bought the petrol retailer from Shell Oil in 2010, have cut their stakes to 20 percent each.

The offer raised NZ$840 million ($683 million) and valued the company at NZ$1.4 billion. Infratil said demand was about five times the number of shares offered, which will be dual listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges.

Z Energy operates more than 250 petrol stations and truck stops and has a 17 percent stake in the country’s only oil refinery. It was formerly owned by Shell International.

$1 = 1.2326 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.