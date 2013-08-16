FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand's Z Energy raises $675 mln in IPO; debut on Monday
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2013 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

New Zealand's Z Energy raises $675 mln in IPO; debut on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand petrol retailer Z Energy Ltd raised NZ$840 million ($675 million) in its initial public offering after the shares were priced in the middle of their indicative price range.

Utilities investor Infratil Ltd and the state pension fund operator New Zealand Superannuation each sold 30 percent of their stakes to reduce their shareholdings to 20 percent each.

The IPO values the company at NZ$1.4 billion.

The NZ$3.50 per share sale price compared with guidance of NZ$3.25-NZ$3.75 a share when the offer opened last month. The shares, which will be dual listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges, will start trading on Aug 19.

Z Energy operates more than 250 petrol stations and truck stops, and has a 17 percent stake in the country’s only oil refinery. It was formerly owned by Shell International.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.