3 months ago
Financial broker NEX's CFO Bridges steps down
May 31, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 3 months ago

Financial broker NEX's CFO Bridges steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - UK-based financial broker NEX Group said its finance head, Stuart Bridges, had stepped down from the board and would leave the company later in the year.

Samantha Wren, currently the chief commercial officer for NEX Markets, has been appointed to the role of chief financial officer, NEX Group said.

Bridges, who joined NEX Group in 2009 when it was known as ICAP, took on the role of CFO in September 2015.

NEX was known as ICAP before it sold its voice broking business to TP ICAP last year. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

