July 6 NEX Group, one of Britain's
largest electronic broking companies, is to establish a new
trade reporting unit in Sweden that will be able to serve
European Union clients' needs after Britain leaves the bloc, the
head of its regulatory reporting unit said on Thursday.
NEX, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and
currencies, has applied to the EU markets watchdog to set up a
European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) trade
repository.
"We hope to be approved this year, which would allow us to
operate in the EU 27 (the 27 EU nations) both pre-and
post-Brexit," Collin Coleman told Reuters.
NEX's trade repository business will be used by banks and
other market participants to report data on their
over-the-counter derivative trades in line with EU market
regulation.
The choice of Sweden marks a departure from the recent trend
for financial firms' establishing new EU units, with Frankfurt,
Dublin and Luxembourg winning most of the business.
Coleman said NEX chose Stockholm as it already has a
substantial presence in the Scandinavian nation, where it
currently employs 147 people.
"There are the existing relationships with the in-country
financial regulator... We have an existing centre of gravity
there and it makes sense to use that" he said.
The firm will not be moving jobs out of Britain, but will
hire locally and the wider NEX regulatory reporting unit will
continue to be centred in London.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rachel Armstrong)