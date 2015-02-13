UPDATE 2-Nexans narrows losses, to focus on cost cuts

(Updates with investor comment)

By Gilles Guillaume and Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French cable maker Nexans vowed on Friday to push ahead with more cost cuts in 2015 amid a challenging economic climate as it reported a narrower loss for 2014, news that helped lift its shares by 11 percent.

Along with Italian competitor Prysmian, Nexans is a dominant player in the global cables industry, but it has suffered disproportionately from a downturn in demand, notably in South America, Australia and Europe, and more recently from lower oil and raw materials prices.

Last year a shareholder revolt over its poor performance led to a change of management that promoted Arnaud Poupart-Lafarge into the role of chief executive officer from chief operating officer.

Nexans’ Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Badre told a conference call that Nexans, which aims to save 100 million euros ($114 million) a year in fixed costs over the medium-term, could cut around 500 jobs, mostly this year in Europe.

Earlier on Friday Nexans posted a 2014 net loss of 168 million euros ($192 million) due to a one-time 197 million euro goodwill impairment charge. This compared with a net loss of 333 million euros in 2013.

At 1530 GMT, Nexans shares were up 11 percent at 32.24 euros and were among the top gainers on the Paris bourse.

The sharp rally was also fuelled by short covering from hedge fund short sellers, traders said. Nexans has been one of the most shorted stocks on the Paris bourse, with 6.8 percent of its shares out on loan, according to data from Markit. A short covering rally happens when hedge funds scramble to buy back the shares to close the position.

“It is encouraging to see the progress Nexans has made following the management change which we prompted last year,” said Joseph Oughourlian, CEO of Amber Capital which holds 4.9 percent.

“Under the guidance of the new leadership team, we are optimistic about the company’s prospects.”

Cost cuts helped lift the group operating margin as a percentage of sales to 3.2 percent in 2014 from 3 percent in 2013.

Nexans said that due to “the extremely volatile” economic environment, it will no longer provide financial guidance.

“This does not mean that we do not know where we are going. We know where we are going. We are going towards a deepening of our strategic initiatives,” Badre said.