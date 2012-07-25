FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nexans forecasts sales, margin growth
July 25, 2012 / 5:54 AM / in 5 years

Nexans forecasts sales, margin growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - French cable maker Nexans forecast a significant rise in its operating margin in the second half and a slight increase in full-year organic sales on Wednesday, boosted by improvements at its transmission business.

First-half sales rose to 3.58 billion euros ($4.32 billion)from 3.53 billion a year earlier, Nexans said. The operating margin fell to 3.6 percent at constant non-ferrous metal prices from 5.1 percent a year ago.

“After a first quarter marked by significant production difficulties for submarine high voltage cables, the situation improved markedly in the second quarter with a gradual return to normal production status,” Chief Executive Frederic Vincent said in a statement.

“In a European environment that remains uncertain, the group expects a slight organic growth in sales for the year,” he added.

