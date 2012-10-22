FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nexans lowers H2 margin outlook
October 22, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

Nexans lowers H2 margin outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French cable maker Nexans said on Monday it expected its second half operating margin to rise, but not as strongly as forecast in July, and said demand had slowed in Europe for its distributors and installers.

The company, which posted a 2.3 percent rise in like-for-like sales in the third quarter, said it expected stable sales figures for the year as a whole.

It also confirmed its target to reduce net debt to approximately 700 million euros ($912.17 million) by the end of December 2012.

$1 = 0.7674 euros Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Louise Heavens

