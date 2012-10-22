Nexans lowers H2 margin outlook

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French cable maker Nexans said on Monday it expected its second half operating margin to rise, but not as strongly as forecast in July, and said demand had slowed in Europe for its distributors and installers.

The company, which posted a 2.3 percent rise in like-for-like sales in the third quarter, said it expected stable sales figures for the year as a whole.

It also confirmed its target to reduce net debt to approximately 700 million euros ($912.17 million) by the end of December 2012.