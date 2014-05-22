FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nexans agrees to end lock-up agreement with its key shareholder
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2014 / 7:17 PM / 3 years ago

Nexans agrees to end lock-up agreement with its key shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - French cable maker Nexans agreed on Thursday to call off the agreement that locks the holding of its key shareholder Invexans at between 25 and 28 percent as requested by the Chilean copper group.

“Invexans confirms its support of Nexans while maintaining a balanced board representation,” Nexans CEO Frederic Vincent said in a statement.

Invexans will not ask for a board representation in excess of three non-independent members in a board of fourteen members, the statement said.

The Chilean group earlier said that it was not seeking to take control of the French company and had no plans to cut its stake or increase it above 30 percent. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.