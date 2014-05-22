FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-France's Nexans agrees to end lock-up deal with top shareholder
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 22, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-France's Nexans agrees to end lock-up deal with top shareholder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, Invexans comment, background)

PARIS/SANTIAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - French cable maker Nexans , fresh from a management shake-up spurred by shareholder pressure, said on Thursday it would allow its top shareholder, Invexans, to end an agreement that locked its holdings at a set level.

Nexans said Invexans, a Chilean copper group, would no longer be obliged to hold between 25 percent and 28 percent, a legacy from a 2011 deal.

Invexans, which is controlled by Chile’s wealthy Luksic family via holding company Quinenco, said that terminating the agreement would send a good signal.

“Invexans shall exercise, from now onwards, its right as any other shareholder,” the company said in a statement.

The move, alongside last week’s management reshuffle, would allow Nexans to “focus on its strategic priorities,” it added.

Nexans, which was facing a shareholder rebellion after poor earnings performances, defeated a motion to oust chairman and chief executive Frederic Vincent, but brought in the chief operating officer to take over the CEO part of his role.

Invexans pledged on Thursday to keep its board representation - currently three directors - proportionate to its shareholding. The Chilean group has said it was not seeking to take control of the French company and had no plans to cut its stake or increase it above 30 percent. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva in Paris and Rosalba O‘Brien in Santiago; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.