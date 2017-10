CALGARY, Alberta, April 25 (Reuters) - It may take two to three days for Nexen Inc’s Buzzard oil field in the North Sea to get to full output now that repairs are completed following the failure of a bearing on a platform last weekend, interim Chief Executive Kevin Reinhart said on Wednesday.

The project can produce up to 200,000 barrels a day. Nexen said earlier that it was restarting the field on Wednesday.