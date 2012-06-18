FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nexen plans 4-week Buzzard turnaround in Q3
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

Nexen plans 4-week Buzzard turnaround in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18 (Reuters) - Nexen Inc said on Monday it plans an extended four-week maintenance turnaround at the 200,000 barrel per day Buzzard oil field in the North Sea during the third quarter for the platform’s five-year regulatory inspection, a spokesman for the company said.

Davis Sheremata, a spokesman for the company, said no date has yet been set for start of the turnaround.

“We have not confirmed yet when it’s going to start,” he said.

Buzzard is the UK’s largest oilfield and feeds into Forties, one of the four crude oil streams comprising the dated Brent benchmark, which is used to price about two-thirds of global crude oil.

