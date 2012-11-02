FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada extends review of CNOOC-Nexen deal to Dec. 10
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Canada extends review of CNOOC-Nexen deal to Dec. 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada said it has extended its review of a $15.1 billion bid by China’s CNOOC Ltd for Canadian energy producer Nexen Inc by a month to Dec. 10.

“The review period for CNOOC Limited’s proposed acquisition of Nexen Inc. under the Investment Canada Act has been extended to December 10, 2012,” Christian Paradis, Canada’s industry minister, said in a statement.

Ottawa is conducting the review to determine whether a takeover by the Chinese state-owned enterprise would bring a “net benefit” to Canada.

CNOOC in July launched China’s richest foreign takeover bid by agreeing to buy Nexen, whose global portfolios include oil sands and shale gas.

The proposed acquisition has raised concerns within Canada about allowing a Chinese state-owned enterprise to control domestic resource assets.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Canada was likely to extend its review of the CNOOC bid for Nexen beyond the Nov. 10 deadline.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.