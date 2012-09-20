FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nexen shareholders vote to approve CNOOC's $15.1 billion offer
September 20, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Nexen shareholders vote to approve CNOOC's $15.1 billion offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nexen Inc shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to approve CNOOC Ltd’s $15.1 billion offer to buy the Canadian oil and gas producer.

The company’s common and preferred shareholders both strongly backed the bid by the Chinese state-controlled oil producer. CNOOC offered C$27.50 per common share for Nexen, which has operates in Canada, the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea and elsewhere.

Nexen shares were up 9 Canadian cents to C$24.75 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

