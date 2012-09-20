Canada's NDP leader has "grave concerns" over Nexen bid

OTTAWA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The head of Canada’s main opposition party said on Thursday he has grave concerns about CNOOC Ltd’s $15.1 billion offer for oil and gas producer Nexen Inc., questioning how it would be in the country’s interest to sell strategic assets to foreign state-owned firms.

“We have grave concerns about the potential Nexen deal, and now it appears from the latest information that Canadians share our concerns,” New Democratic Party leader Thomas Mulcair told reporters in Ottawa.